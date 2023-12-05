Marvel’s streetwise hero Luke Cage abandons his principles in an unexpected twist.

Luke Cage’s new masked identity has completely changed the appearance of the iconic Marvel hero. Since he made his first appearance, Luke Cage He has always been opposed to the idea of ​​having a secret identity, not just for himself, but for anyone. Therefore, he was one of the first supporters of Tony Stark’s ideas in the events of Civil War. Now, the latest events in his life within the Marvel Universe They are forcing him to have a radical change in his principles.

His way of thinking has changed completely in the comic Luke Cage: Gang War #1. This first issue marks the debut of Luke Cage’s new secret identity, something neither he nor the readers thought he would have. Right now is a time when it is almost impossible to be a superhero in NYespecially for someone like Luke Cage, since he is the mayor of the city. Therefore, the hero is slowly learning how necessary secret identities are.

Ever since Luke Cage became mayor of New York City, the hero has struggled to adapt to the laws against heroes which were approved by the previous mayor, Wilson Fisk. The conflict arises when Luke Cage tries to stop a bank robbery, but a police officer threatens to shoot and arrest him because leaving him would be against those bank laws. Kingpin. For this same reason, Luke Cage is forced to adopt a new suit that hides his true identity.

What makes this really interesting is that it is the first time that Luke Cage abandons the ethics that the character has maintained for so many years. It’s hard not to look at where you are. Luke Cage right now and where he was just a few comics ago. Luke Cage has realized that the idea of ​​the secret identity is not something that should be seen as a black and white concept, but is part of a gray scale with many shades.

Luke Cage He understood that sometimes you must hide your true identity to protect everything you love most. However, Luke Cage has realized it at the most inopportune momentsince he has had to secretly become a hero and that is what today’s New York hates the most.

The comic Luke Cage: Gang War #1 It is now available.

