The latest installment about the Avengers says goodbye sooner than expected! This is how they explain it from Marvel.

In a recent statement in the Marvel Comics newsletter, Tom Brevoort, the executive editor, announced the early closure of Avengers Inc. with its upcoming fifth issue. Despite an exciting launch in September this year, sales failed to meet expectations to keep the series alive.

A real shame, because it was very interesting, but if a comic doesn’t sell enough there’s nothing to do.

What is Avengers Inc.?

Avengers Inc. unleashes an intriguing conspiracy that unearths the dark secrets of the Avengers’ past, leading Janet Van Dyne/The Wasp to set out to solve the mystery. And she is not alone! She allies herself with Victor Shade, a mysterious character who suddenly resurfaces, linked to a series of supervillain murders. Will he be the key to solving the case or is he hiding secrets that could change everything?

Avengers Inc.

“AVENGERS INC.” captures the very essence of the original Avengers, fusing it with an undead enigma secret even to himself. Together, they will immerse themselves in the most surprising and mysterious detective stories that the Marvel Universe has to offer.” Explained Al Ewing, one of the authors of the series.

Brevoort, in his publication, hinted at his departure from the Avengers line to lead the X-Men titles at Marvel. Despite his imminent departure, he promised to deliver a big crossover event next year, keeping the series’ future a mystery.

With an exciting narrative focused on detective skills, Avengers Inc. promised to offer a unique perspective on familiar characters. But what will happen now that the series is saying goodbye prematurely?

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.