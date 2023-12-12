The powerful Magneto returns to Marvel along with the mysterious resurrection of the seventh Infinity Stone. Here we give you all the information.

The Master of Magnetism returns with a monumental surprise: the revelation of the forgotten Ego Stone, the legendary seventh Infinity Stone. In the comic Resurrection of Magneto #1, we will be able to see this unexpected connection in the Marvel Universe.

The previous revealed pages show us a mystical encounter of Storm in the higher realms of Marvel. Among cosmic powers and primordial figures is the mysterious Seventh Gem of Infinity: the Gem of the Ego.

It had been a long time since we had seen this powerful object.

The Infinity Stones, known for their power and cosmic significance, have a new addition: the Ego Stone, which has remained in the shadows since its exile to the Ultraverse. However, this forgotten gem has finally found her place among his sisters, adding a fascinating twist to the plot.

Writer Al Ewing, known for revitalizing unexplored aspects of Marvel, incorporates this gem into the story, paving the way for a more expansive universe. Although his powers are still a mystery, his inclusion suggests that Ewing has intriguing plans to explore future plot threads.

As Storm faces challenges in her quest, she must contend with cosmic entities and, perhaps, the nature of reality itself. However, the arrival of the Ego Stone is only the beginning of a journey full of dangers and dark purposes related to Magneto’s return.

Resurrection of Magneto de Marvel

The resurrection of Magneto and the introduction of the Ego Stone promise a journey full of intrigue, confrontations and surprising twists. Fans are eagerly awaiting this next chapter in the complicated Marvel universe. Do you want to read this comic? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

Resurrection of Magneto #1 will be on sale starting January 24, 2024.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.