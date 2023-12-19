Wolverine forms his own version team, giving way to the Wolverine-Verse.

Old Man Logan is one of the best-known versions of Wolverine

Marvel has announced a new comic titled Weapon X-Mena new four-issue limited series starring a team of Wolverine variants scattered throughout the Multiverse. Weapon X-Men is derived directly from the original X-Men one-shot. It stars several Wolverine belonging to different realities, including Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, Earth X Wolverine, Zombie Wolverine, Old Man Logan, and an all-new variant called Jane Howlett. Everything is part of a movement very similar to the one that has been carried out with the Spider-Verseso popular nowadays.

The story will follow closely the relationship between the Phoenix Force and the X-Men, who will recruit the five original students of Professor X to solve another disaster that occurred through time. However, the threat appears to be more dangerous than ever, which will lead to gathering a powerful team of Wolverine.

This is the official synopsis that the publisher has shared:

After all these events, a Multiverse of Logans comes together to find out what is happening. He is the best there is at what he does, in all the universes he is in… and this job is too big for just them. Wolverines from across the Multiverse converge to face an enemy even the Phoenix fears! But with friends like Old Man Logan, Age of Apocalypse Lobezno, Zombie Wolverine, Earth X Lobezno and the newcomer Jane Howlett from Earth-1281, who needs enemies?

The comic will also feature a Wolverine-rooted character that has never been seen before: Jane Howlett. A story full of emotions and adventures in which the team formed by Wolverine will jump from one Earth to another until they know the whole truth of what is happening and why fate has brought them together.

The comic Weapon X-Men #1 will be released on March 6, 2024.

