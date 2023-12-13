Marvel has announced the launch of an upcoming Black Panther animated series in the MCU.

An upcoming Black Panther animated series is set to launch in the MCU, titled Eyes of Wakanda.

Join the conversation

Among the most iconic and prominent characters that exist in the Marvel Universe we find Black Panther, also known as Black Panther and/or by his true identity as T'Challa, the hero and king of Wakanda. This character, introduced in the comic The Fantastic Four #52, from 1966, over the years, has been able to become one of the fans' favorites.

With his arrival to the MCU in 2016, in the film Captain America: Civil War, and the subsequent release of his film in 2018, Black Panther, the character played by Chadwick Boseman was able to gain greater recognition among Marvel fans, and earn their respect and appreciation. This film was followed by an emotional sequel that sought honor the memory of the late actor Chadwick Bosemantitled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Although it was believed that this film would establish a closure of the Black Panther story and would be the last UCM project related to the character, recently Eyes of Wakanda, the next Black Panther animated series, has been announced, which has been a total surprise for fans. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Eyes of Wakanda is the next Black Panther animated series coming to the MCU

With the release of the film Black Panther in 2018, starring Chadwick Boseman, the character was able to rise and gain greater fame among fans of the franchise, even becoming one of the favorite characters of Marvel fans.

Due to the great appreciation that fans had for the character, it was completely Devastating news of the death of the actor who played the hero, Chadwick Bosemanin August 2020, due to colon cancer.

Due to his death, the Marvel franchise had to completely change the plans it had with the sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making it now The film will focus on honoring and paying tribute to the memory of the actoralso presenting the death of T'Challa in the film.

Although it was believed that Wakanda Forever would be the conclusion of Black Panther's story, recently, at a promotional event, the Marvel franchise has revealed its upcoming animated series projects, which include one that had not been revealed until now: Eyes of Wakanda.

This series was announced in conjunction with the confirmation of the next launch of the animated series X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (previously announced as Spider-Man: Freshman Year), scheduling these two to premiere in 2024.

As for Eyes of Wakanda, the series was announced by Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum, also giving the following description: “Throughout Wakanda's history, brave warriors have been tasked with traveling the world to recover dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is his story.”

It is also necessary to highlight that, Beyond the title and that short description of the series, nothing is known about this project; It is unknown what its story will be, when it will be released, and if in some way it will be directly related to previous Black Panther projectsso we just have to wait for the franchise to reveal more information regarding this series that, without a doubt, has been an absolute and pleasant surprise for fans.

Join the conversation