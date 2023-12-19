A new Marvel story will arrive in summer 2024 starring Deadpool. Just in time for the live action movie.

Deadpool is back. And this time with a spectacular twist! Marvel Comics has announced a wild new journey for the Merc with a Mouth in a comic series that will take him into territory never before explored: Fatherhood!

Marvel's famous mercenary, known for his sarcasm, quirky violence and boundless humor, returns to the pages of comics with a solo series that promises an explosive mix of action, comedy and family drama. Written by Cody Ziglar, the master behind the acclaimed Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and illustrated by Rogê Antônio, renowned for his bloodthirsty work on Venom and Carnage, this new series will take Deadpool into completely new territory.

What will it be about?

Deadpool's journey into fatherhood won't be conventional at all. Facing a new enemy, Death Grip, this new villain promises to complicate things for Wade Wilson and his daughter, Ellie. Prepare for an explosive father-daughter duo that promises to shake up the Marvel Universe.

Deadpool the Marvel

Ziglar shared his excitement about directing this new series, expressing his excitement about exploring Wade's unique family dynamic and his unparalleled approach as a mercenary. “Deadpool has always been one of my favorite characters,” Ziglar said, “and to immerse myself in his world, especially his family relationship, is a dream come true.”

On the other hand, Antônio is also eager to bring Deadpool to life in the cartoons, highlighting the fun of drawing this unique character and his artistic possibilities.

It will coincide with its return to theaters.

The announcement comes just in time for Deadpool's return to the big screen on July 26, 2024 with its third installment, being Marvel Studios' only film that year. With this comic book release before the film premiere, next year is expected to be a celebration of this great character in all corners of the media.

Marvel Studios

And that's not all! This news comes just after learning of plans for a new Wolverine comic that will take Logan on an adventure in the Multiverse.

The hype is at its peak with Taurin Clarke's explosive cover for Deadpool #1, and it promises to be an unforgettable ride! Stay tuned, because there will be more updates on this exciting topic soon!

Do you like Deadpool's adventures as much as we do? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section. Also, remember that you can watch the two movies from 2015 and 2018 on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.