From Marvel we get brutal news: Kid Venom will unleash all his power in a new comic series written by a master of manga!

Prepare for an explosion of action and Marvel mythology as Kid Venom embarks on his own odyssey! Despite his nostalgic name, this character is winning the hearts of fans with the mystery and charm of him, and now he is ready to shine in his own four-issue series!

Taigami, the visionary manga creator, will take his pen to this exciting project, bringing Kid Venom to life in an adventure that transcends borders and eras. From his beginnings in 10th century Japan to his shocking transition to the present on Earth-616, this new symbiote has captivated readers with the intrigue of him.

Imagine the essence of manga injected into the Marvel Universe. A young man named Kintaro embraces a symbiote in ancient Japan, unleashing a revolution of powers and skill. Joining forces with Clinter, a new symbiote entity, this young hero transforms into Kid Venom, facing off against a legion of evil symbiotes.

But the story unfolds beyond the pages of the past, it goes into the present! From Japan in the year 977 to present-day Earth-616, this series promises a journey full of unexpected twists. Discover who else is lurking, ready to challenge Kintaro and his symbiote in a fight for power and survival.

This is explained by the Taigami experience.

“It is an honor. I was a big fan of the Marvel Universe since I was in school, so it seems unreal that the characters and stories I came up with are in that Universe. And I still can't believe it!

“Kid Venom was based on a one-shot I submitted for a manga contest that Shonen Magazine and Marvel held in 2018. One of the rules of the contest was to use a Marvel theme or character and write and draw a first episode for a new series, and the theme I chose was symbiote.”

“The next thing I thought about was who would be the best host for a symbiote,” he continued.

“There were already a lot of Venoms and there were enough variations, so I thought it was something totally new to be recognized. In Japan, there are several famous folklores such as Momotaro and Urashimataro.”

“Among them, there is a story of Kintaro. The legend is about a boy who was strong, he lived with his mother on Mount Ashigara, later he was hired by Minamoto Yorimitsu, a very high-ranking samurai and defeated many yokai, later he became one of the four samurai of Minamoto Yorimitsu. It is a mix of folklore and a story from the Heian Era of Japan. So when I mixed Symbiote with the legend of Kintaro, Kid Venom was born.”

Kid Venom de Marvel Comics

