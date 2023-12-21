Discover the official cover art and preview pages without letters for this exciting new Marvel limited series

In a bold move that promises to shake up the Marvel universe, Blood Hunt emerges as the new limited series that pits the iconic Avengers against an unprecedented vampire threat. This reveal, originating from New York Comic Con 2023, takes center stage with its release in May 2024.

The origin of hunting

Today, Marvel surprises us with the official Marte Gracia cover for the first issue, showing legendary heroes like Blade, the vampire hunter, along with Scarlet Witch, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Vision and Captain America. These iconic figures join together in an epic battle against the undead scourge. But the intrigue does not end there: Marvel also gives us three advance pages of Blood Hunt #1, even without dialogue, which immerse us in this dark adventure.

According to the official synopsis, a dark pall covers the skies, hiding the sun and giving way to a vampire uprising that threatens to flood the Marvel universe in blood. On this last night on Earth, can the heroes stop the coming tide of blood? The answer seems to lie in the union of the Avengers, Blade, Bloodline, Spider-Man, Hunter's Moon, Tigra, Doctor Strange and Clea in a deadly dance.

Jed MacKay's vision

Marvel Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski compares Blood Hunt to epic events like Civil War and Secret Invasion, highlighting how this story has been weaved through Marvel comics for years. It's a puzzle that readers can put together, discovering the high stakes for their favorite characters.

Jed MacKay, the writer behind this creation, reveals in an interview with Marvel.com how the idea of ​​an event focused on vampires was conceived, taking advantage of his work on series such as Avengers, Doctor Strange and Moon Knight. He notes that vampires add a sinister touch to any story and that Blood Hunt is the latest chapter in Marvel's rich vampire mythos. Additionally, he anticipates that the free Blood Hunt/X-Men special on Free Comic Book Day will shed light on how Dracula weaves into this plot.

The Hunter in the Heart of the Battle

Among the characters that stand out in Blood Hunt, Blade, the vampire hunter, deserves a special mention. Created in 1973 by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade has become an icon in the fight against creatures of the night. His unique history as a human-vampire hybrid gives him a unique advantage in his relentless battle against the undead. This character has transcended the pages of comics to become a popular figure in cinema, being masterfully portrayed on the big screen, which significantly increased his popularity.

Compared to other Marvel events, “Blood Hunt” seems to take things to a new level. The Union of Blade with the Avengers Not only does it enrich the narrative, but it also offers a fresh perspective on the fight against vampires. This collaboration between heroes from different worlds promises to be one of the highlights of the series, generating great expectation among the followers of these characters.

The countdown to launch

Anticipation grows as we approach May 1, 2024, the date on which “Blood Hunt #1” will hit stores. This series promises to be a milestone in the world of comics, offering a unique fusion of horror, action and heroism in the characteristic Marvel style. With each detail revealed, fans are immersed in a world where the boundaries between heroes and horrors fade, marking the beginning of a saga that will undoubtedly remain engraved in comics history.