The future of the Black Panther saga will not be in the cinema, but on Disney+. Marvel Studios reveals its plans and confirms an unexpected Wakanda series.

Marvel has announced a Black Panther series on Disney+. The spectacular Black Panther, which reached the stratospheric figure of one billion dollars at the global box office and left an indelible mark on Phase 3 of the MCU, is about to return in series form.

Following last year’s release of the highly anticipated sequel, Wakanda Forever, ardent Black Panther fans have longed for a return to the kingdom of Wakanda at Marvel Studios. And it seems that that wish will be granted, since Disney+ has announced a new animated series titled Eyes of Wakanda. She did it during a premiere event for the second season of What If…?.

An unexpected announcement that opens the future for Wakanda

Although plot and cast details for Eyes of Wakanda on Disney+ are still being kept under wraps, This Marvel Animation production is expected to debut in 2024. In fact, the Black Panther series will coincide with other animated series such as X-Men ’97 and Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

There have long been conversations about bringing the world of Black Panther to Disney+, with previous rumors about a series focusing on the Kingdom of Wakanda. Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore last year hinted that the hard work on Wakanda Forever had delayed the live-action series. However, the Eyes of Wakanda announcement raises the possibility that some of those ideas may have been retooled for this animated project.

The Marvel Studios executive spoke with Collider about this Black Panther live-action project on Disney+. “Because of the effort and dedication put into both this film and the Ironheart series, it may not be as far along as people expect. But there are definitely important concepts that we are still discussing with Ryan Coogler. “We’ll see how far we can take this.” Of course, Eyes of Wakanda has our full attention.

