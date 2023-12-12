Marvel animated series

The Disney Plus streaming platform continues to exploit the Marvel brand and will now add 2 new animated series. Here we give you all the information.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to dazzle with amazing projects! Since what would happen if…? (What If…?) will not be the only animated series that can be seen on Disney Plus. Now a Black Panther animated series titled Eyes of Wakanda has been confirmed to arrive on the platform in 2024. In addition, they will also make Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which is what Spider-Man: Freshman Year will now be called.

What do we know about these two animated series?

Eyes of Wakanda: A Look at Wakanda’s Covert Force

The title of this Marvel series hints at an exciting focus on the War Dogs, Wakanda’s secret spies. Do you remember Nakia and Zuri in Black Panther? Both played crucial roles as War Dogs, revealing intrigues and mysteries within Wakanda’s royalty.

Additionally, Eyes of Wakanda’s “hyper-stylized” animation style will differ significantly from the look of What If…?, presenting an exciting new visual facet for Marvel fans.

Black Panther

The Evolution of the animated Spider-Man

Freshman Year initially had clear ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, his transformation into an alternate version will lead fans to explore a new approach to the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming, all with a surprising twist. Tom Holland has distanced himself from the project since its original announcement, suggesting an intriguing turn in the narrative.

Spider Man

We will see all these projects in 2024.

With these exciting announcements, the MCU release slate for 2024 expands with titles such as Echo, X-Men 97′, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Deadpool 3, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Eyes of Wakanda.

What do you think? Which of all these Marvel installments are you most looking forward to seeing? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

