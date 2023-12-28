The Spanish Black Legend has been extended again by Marvel Studios, and there are already a few. But what really is this legend? What happened?

Once again, Marvel Studios has increased the Spanish Black Legend. This happened in the episode of What If? season 2 starring Kahhori. The Indian character has attracted a lot of attention and his chapter has been quite popular in terms of superhero adventures, influence of the Disney classic Pocahontas and narrative that explores the influence and impact that technology has on the development of a civilization. However, despite all this, the episode has not been without controversy.

Marvel Studios has deliberately decided to replace a historical aspect that adds fuel to the fire with the Spanish Black Legend. Although Kahhori is Mohawk and the Mohawk were not victims of the conquering ambitions of the Spanish Empire, the television series of What If? He placed Castilian conquistadors in the middle of the Mohawk Nation to extinguish the Indians. This is something that has not been liked at all on social networks. Especially if we take into account the precedents.

And this is not the first time that Marvel movies and series give free rein to Spanish Black Legend. The other occasions took place in Eternals and in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where again the Spanish were portrayed exclusively as conquerors and colonizers. However, in that example at least it was more justified by narrative reasons. However, he clashes head-on with this new creative decision, which prevents the appearance of the British in History and blames the Spanish Empire for acts that never happened in that way.

What is this dark legend that affects the History of Spain?

The Spanish Black Legend is a historical and journalistic concept that has endured throughout the centuries, influencing the global perception of the history of Spain. This term refers to a defamatory and exaggerated image of Spain, as happens in Marvel Studios. Especially during the 16th and 17th centuries. An image that portrays the country as a brutal, intolerant and oppressive nation in its colonial expansion and in its management of power.

During the reign of the Catholic Monarchs, Isabella and Ferdinand, and with the arrival of Christopher Columbus to America in 1492, Spain began its colonial empire. This period of exploration and territorial expansion was accompanied by criticism from other European countries, mainly from rival powers such as England and the Netherlands. Competition for power and resources led to the spread of stories that exaggerated and misrepresented Spanish actions in the New World.

The Spanish Black Legend was fueled by the narrative of cruel Spanish conquistadors who plundered, enslaved and subjugated indigenous peoples, as well as religious persecution during the Spanish Inquisition. It reminds you of what Marvel Studios represents, right? These stories were spread through pamphlets, books and engravings that circulated throughout Europe, contributing to the creation of a negative image of Spain.

The recent expansion of this biased vision of History

In the journalistic field, the Spanish Black Legend remained alive throughout the centuries, influencing the way in which the history of Spain and its role in the world was told. During the 19th century, with the rise of nationalism and romanticism in Europe, interest in history was revitalized and biased views of Spain were consolidated, emphasizing the darker aspects of its colonial and religious past.

The Black Legend also spread through historiography, where foreign and Spanish authors adopted and disseminated critical interpretations of Spanish history. These stories influenced the nation's global vision, shaping perceptions that persist to this day.

However, in recent decades, historians have reviewed and questioned this biased interpretation of Spanish history. New approaches and more balanced analyzes have been presented, highlighting the positive and negative aspects of Spain's past, seeking to understand its complexity without falling into simplifications as the Marvel Cinematographic Universe has done.

You can watch all the UCM series and movies on Disney+. If you are not yet a subscriber to this streaming platform, we recommend that you enter it through this link to enjoy all the content that the House of Mouse has to offer in its service. What a catalog it takes!

And don't forget to leave us a comment about this article that relates the UCM to History. Do you like this type of more historical and cultural content? Let us know in the comments to continue improving our content.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.