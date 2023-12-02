Over the years we have seen how many UCM characters have returned in new installments… Will the same happen with this Marvel actor?

Neal McDonough debuted as Timothy ‘Dum Dum’ Dugan in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Since he was one of the members of the Howling Commandos during World War II. Then we saw him again in the series Agent Carter and Agents of SHIELD, without forgetting that he lent his voice to the character in What If…?. Now, this Marvel actor wants to return, but I don’t clearly see a project he would fit into. Since it would have to be thanks to the multiverse or time travel. Do you think I should count on him again? Leave me your opinion in the comments.

Luckily, Neal McDonough has no shortage of work as he has a very solid career in Hollywood. In fact, he is now promoting The Shift and it was in an interview about his new film when he was asked about a possible return as Timothy ‘Dum Dum’ Dugan.

These are his words.

“Well, we did the Captain America movie, then we did Agent Carter and then some shorts and video games and all kinds of things. I hope… it’s hard, because for Dum Dum, I gained probably 40 pounds of weight (18 kilos). I always say I used to wake up at 4 in the morning and eat a whole chocolate cake. “Eat and lift and eat and lift all day and grow that huge mustache.”

“Being that big again, yes, I would surely enjoy that challenge. I loved playing Dum Dum.” He was very near and dear and very close to who I am in real life. So you never know. “I would love to see him come back.” Said the Marvel actor.

Only time will we know if Timothy ‘Dum Dum’ Dugan will return. Since right now, he will probably only repeat in some episode of What If…?, so he doesn’t have to worry about gaining weight or growing a mustache. Which is a shame, because I think he’s a great actor and I always want to see him on screen, although it must be admitted that Neal McDonough’s best roles tend to be as villains. What do you think are his best movies or series? Leave me your comments below.

