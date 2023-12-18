American actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty on Monday of assault and harassment for attacking his then-girlfriend in a car.

However, the jury, made up of six people, determined that Majors was not guilty of two other charges that required prosecutors to prove he had acted with intent..

Majors, 34 years old and star of ´Creed III´ y ´Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania´was accused of strangulation, assault and harassment against a woman after a call to the police about a domestic dispute on March 25, for which he was arrested and later released.

During the two-week trial, the actor did not testify. But his now ex-girlfriend did, Grace Jabbari, who described in detail the altercation that left her ear bloodied and a finger fractured.

With this verdict, Majors' film career becomes complicated. In recent months, the actor has lost advertising and project management contracts.

It is worth mentioning that the charges against the interpreter of “Kang the Conqueror” were of a criminal nature and not civil.

