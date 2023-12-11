“The healthcare of the future”, centered on the One Health strategy, “is a challenge for the territory and we are well ahead of this challenge: we have a zooprophylactic institute based in Teramo which is developing a research center dedicated to this theme and is a candidate to be the seat of a national agency dedicated to single health, i.e. animal, human and environmental. A synergistic and synthetic vision that serves to advance the challenges for the future. In the Abruzzo Region we already have work underway for the realization of the new headquarters, of the new laboratory hub for over 100 million in investment and we believe that Italy must make up for the delay it has accumulated in this area compared to other countries, I am thinking for example of Germany and France. In Berlin and Lyon have already established national research centers and actual academies for the specialized training of personnel”. Thus Marco Marsilio, president of the Abruzzo Region, on the occasion of the event ‘The healthcare of the future – an indivisible good from North to South’, at the Ministry of Health in Rome. A day of debate promoted by InRete with the patronage of the Ministry of Health.