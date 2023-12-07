Suara.com – Artist Marshanda recently made a surprising confession. He admitted that there were artists whose management prohibited them from being friends with him.

Reportedly, the management forbade the artist to be friends with Marshanda because she had bipolar disorder.

Marshanda’s Biodata and Religion (Instagram/@marshanda99)

Knowing this, the soap opera star Bidadari responded well. In fact, he admitted that he was not hurt when he heard this.

“What’s certain is that I’m not hurt. I understand that it’s really okay,” said Marshanda when she was a guest star on Pagi Pagi Ambyar recently.

Apart from that, he took the positive side of it. In fact, he still maintains his relationship with the artist.

“The most important thing is that our personality relationship is fine. If something like that happens, it’s okay to just carry on,” he continued.

Until now, Marshanda and the artist are still good friends. But they have never worked together.

“We met outside the set, we never worked together. I also don’t like the management, especially,” he explained.

“His friend had been friends for several years. After a year, two years he became more distant, when he was close, he was really close. It wasn’t long before I heard that his management was indeed protective, so I just told him (on social media),” explained Marshanda.

Marshanda (Instagram/@marshanda99)

Now Marshanda can only be grateful because many of her other friends are still willing to accept her as friends. He even found friends on the same frequency.

“I’m increasingly finding real friends here. People who when I’m really down, it’s hard to see which ones are there for us and which ones disappear,” explained Marshand.

There are even some of them who share about mental health problems that occur in their environment.

“For example, my friends don’t have mental issues. ‘Ca, I have a cousin who wants to tell you a story? How can I still be happy and share,’ many people are like that,” concluded Marshanda.