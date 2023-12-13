Suara.com – The emergence of rumors about Nadia Raisya’s special relationship with Marselino Ferdinan made the public compare her achievements with her ex, Abidzar Al Ghifari.

For information, Nadia Raisya had a romantic relationship with Abidzar Al Ghifari, son of the late Ustadz Jefri Al Buchori, before becoming close to Marselino Ferdinan.

Marselino Ferdinan and Abidzar Al Ghifari were finally compared. Both of them have quite opposite careers. Because, Marselino is involved in the world of football, while Abidzar has had more of a career in the world of acting.

So, how do the achievements compare between Marselino Ferdinan and Abidzar Al Ghifari? Here Suara.com presents the explanation.

Marselino Ferdinand’s achievements

Indonesian national team players Marselino Ferdinan and Rafael Struick. (Instagram/@marselinoferdinan10)

Marselino Ferdinan is known as a young footballer who is already full of achievements. He was even awarded the Best Young Player award and was included in The Guardian’s 60 Promising Young Talents.

In 2019, his name skyrocketed after helping Bima Sakti’s U-16 Indonesian national team win third place in the 2019 AFF U-16 Cup championship. After that, he started his professional career with Persebaya Surabaya in 2021.

With this club, Marselino has successfully won many achievements, including Best League 1 Goal in November 2021, Best Young Player in League 1 for December 2021 and January 2022, and Best Young Player in League 2 2021/2022.

At the national team level, this Jakarta-born player succeeded in helping the Indonesian U-23 National Team coached by Shin Tae-yong win a bronze medal at the 2021 SEA Games. In the 2023 edition, he was instrumental in Garuda Muda’s success in winning a gold medal at the 2023 SEA Games.

This player’s career is also thriving abroad. He was recruited by the Belgian League’s second caste club, KMSK Deinze, on February 1 2023. So far, Marsel has collected two goals in 12 appearances with the Indonesian national team.

Abidzar Al Ghifari’s achievements

Abidzar Al Ghifari Controversy. (Instagram/@abidzar73)

Abidzar has had a long career in the world of acting. He first appeared on the small screen when he played in the television series Monkey Cantik 2 in 2013. This was his debut in the entertainment world.

After that, he starred in other series such as We Miss Father (2013), Young Children’s Love (2019), Insya Allah Surga (2020), Insya Allah Heaven Level 2 (2020), and Heaven Turns Right (2023).

Not only that, this 22 year old man has also appeared on the big screen three times when he played in the films Hijrah Cinta (2014), Ada Cinta di SMA (2016), and Balada Si Roy (2023). Two other films that will be released soon are Guna-Guna Istri Muda and Koes Plus.

Not only in the world of acting, he has also released a number of singles, including Friends (2013), Kasih Sayang-Mu (2014), Ummi (2014), Don’t Be Marah (2015), Beautiful in Time (2016), and True Friends (2016). 2016). Abidzar has also released an album entitled True Friends (2016).

While playing as the Praiseworthy Male Lead, Abidzar was also nominated for the 2022 Bandung Film Festival. At that time, he played for Orange and Senja.

Contributor: Muh Faiz Alfarizie