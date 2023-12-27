Mars has two small moons called Phobos and Deimos. Their apparent size is not large enough to cover the Sun, so Martian eclipses are never total, but their shape is so strange that they do not appear annular either.

Phobos and its fast eclipses





Shadow of Phobos captured on Mars by NASA's Mars Global Surveyor probe

With a radius of 11 km, Phobos is the largest moon of Mars. It orbits the red planet at 6,000 km away, closer than any other known natural satellite, and that is why it is doomed to crash into the planet in a few million years.

Phobos takes 7 hours and 39 minutes to orbit Mars. Since a Martian day lasts 24 hours and 37 minutes, it rises and sets twice a day, and can produce two eclipses per Martian day. At the same time, its passage is so fast that its eclipses last no more than thirty seconds for a Martian observer.

When Phobos passes between the Sun and Mars, its irregular shape covers a good part of the solar disk, but since it does not cover it completely, its eclipses are called transits. Phobos transits occur somewhere on Mars most days of the Martian year (but never at its highest latitudes).

These rapid events cast a long shadow on the surface of Mars. The shadow cannot be seen from Earth, but we have observed it on numerous occasions with space probes and Martian rovers.

Already in the 1970s, NASA's Viking I probe detected a dimming of light caused by the shadow of Phobos. And in the 90s, Mars Global Surveyor photographed its shadow in detail.

In 2004, the Opportunity rover viewed several eclipses from the surface. In 2019 and 2020, the InSight probe detected a drop of light on its solar panel. And in 2022, the Perseverance rover captured spectacular video of a new transit.

Deimos and its tiny eclipses





Transit of Deimos captured from Mars by NASA's Opportunity rover

Deimos is even smaller (6.2 km radius) and much further away (23,460 km from Mars), so it is barely visible as a speck when it passes in front of the Sun, which is 10 times its diameter from the point from the point of view of a Martian observer.

Still, NASA's Opportunity and Spirit rovers were able to capture several transits in 2004 and 2005, and the InSight probe was able to detect a 0.9% light drop when Deimos transited the Sun in 2020 for about two minutes.

Imagen | NASA, JPL

