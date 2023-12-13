Movie night in El Hormiguero with the arrival of Pedro Alonso and Begoña Vargas. The actors, who act together in Berlin, a new series that was born as a prequel to La Casa de Papel, have been with Pablo Motos to live an incredible experience full of laughter and reflections.

This time, the science team tried to surprise the guests by holding a person with only one arm.

What we will do is have one person stand on the back of a second person while the third person presses the first person’s leg just below the knee. The person under it can then be removed and will be pinned against the wall.

The key is that when you press it against the wall, the friction force counteracts part of its weight, so the force necessary to hold it is reduced.

The force of static friction is the force that opposes the beginning of sliding on a body at rest and is fundamentally due to the imperfections between the contact surfaces.

Incredible optical illusion

The illusion is that of a car driving through a solid wall.

The reality is that there is a hole the size of a car in the middle of the wall so that it can pass through.

The missing piece of brick wall is replaced with an anamorphic illusion on the ground behind the wall. When viewed from one perspective, the vertical and horizontal bricks line up and appear to be one solid wall. The pattern camouflages the edges and makes it extremely difficult to distinguish any discontinuities.

An anamorphic illusion is a distorted representation of an image that, when viewed from a specific angle or with a particular method, is perceived clearly and correctly. In other words, the image appears warped or out of proportion when viewed from the wrong point of view, but assumes its correct shape when viewed from the proper perspective.

