Marron, collaborator of El Hormiguero, has taken advantage of Jorge Martín’s visit to create a scientific circuit for the first time in the program. The public has held a tube of about 50 meters in which we have created a fireball.

Fuel, oxidizer and activation energy: Those are the three elements that are needed. The idea is that the flame passes through the tube until the fireball we want to create is created and reaches the motorcycle. After several attempts we have not been able to achieve it, but it did come out in the test. You can see it in the video above!

All information about the experiment

Today we are going to transport a llama through a tube. To understand what happens in this experiment we must know how a combustion reaction occurs and what elements are involved in it.

The fire triangle or combustion triangle is a model that describes the three elements necessary to generate most fires: a fuel (in our case, the mixture of gases in the torch), an oxidizer (the oxygen present in the air) and activation energy that generates a high temperature (heat provided by the spark generated by the torch).​ When these factors are combined in the proper proportion, the fire breaks out. However, in the absence of any of the three, fire does not occur.

Since a large part of the oxygen present in the tube has been displaced by introducing the mixture of flammable gases from the torch, the flame will advance slowly through it as the stoichiometric mixture is appropriate for the reaction to occur. At the final end of the tube we have placed a bottle with a motorcycle that represents a large volume with respect to the tube and in which the mixture with oxygen is best produced, producing a rapid deflagration.

The bottle will be propelled like a rocket thanks to the expulsion of gases through its neck, making the “motorcycle” reach the goal.