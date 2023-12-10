Suara.com – The eldest child of the late Ustaz Jefri Al Bukhori and Umi Pipik, Adiba Khanza, will be proposed to by his footballer lover, Egy Maulana Vikri today, Sunday (10/12/2023).

According to different information, Adiba Khanza and Egy Maulana will hold their wedding ceremony at exactly 11.00 WIB. Meanwhile, the reception will be held at the same place after the ceremony.

Even though there has been no confirmation from the bride or the family regarding this marriage, the footballer has already given the signal that he will undergo something big in the near future.

Unggahan One Maulana Vikri (Instagram/@egymaulanavikri)

Egy Maulana Vikri uploaded a silhouette photo of himself along with a prayer in his Instagram Story upload this morning.

“Bismillah, O Allah,” wrote Egy Maulana Vikri.

Seen in the reflected silhouette, the 23-year-old athlete was dressed neatly with his hair styled.

It is suspected that Egy is already preparing to undergo the wedding ceremony which will take place in a few minutes.

On the other hand, Adiba Khanza as the bride has not uploaded anything about her wedding. However, Abidzar Al Ghifari, his younger brother, has shown off the suit he will wear when he becomes his brother’s marriage guardian.

The second child of the late Uje and Umi Pipik appeared handsome and dashing in a black suit. Apparently Abidzar is 100 percent ready to marry Adiba.

For your information, Adiba Khanza and Egy Maulana Vikri have been in a romantic relationship for quite some time. And this year news emerged that the young couple would soon get married.

Umi Pipik herself has confirmed that her daughter will marry her boyfriend in the near future. The parents of the prospective bride and groom have also met.

Even though she is sad, Umi Pipik is happy and willing to let her daughter marry Egy Maulana Vikri.