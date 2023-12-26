Suara.com – Pratama couple Arhan and Azizah Salsha are apparently planning a reception, even though it is known that they will be getting married in August 2023.

It is known that Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha married in Japan. This is because this Blora player has a career at Tokyo Verdy.

The wedding in Japan on August 20 2023 was held simply. Apart from that, not many friends attended.

Therefore, Zize and Arhan planned to hold a reception. Bali was mentioned as the place chosen to celebrate the wedding party.

This is known from Azizah's exclusive content which was then spread on social media via the TikTok account @/dvslk34.

In the video, Azizah can be seen sitting on Arhan's shoulders. They chatted with their friend, Mail Syahputra.

“Azizah once said that he wanted the reception to be in Indonesia, but he wanted to be in Bali,” said Mail Syahputra.

The Mail even asked if Andre Rosiade's daughter wanted to wear a bikini at the reception. However, Arhan's wife's answer was surprising because she wanted to wear the hijab.

“Then Eike said 'do you want to wear a bikini too?',” said Mail Syahputra. “No, I want to wear a black hijab,” said Arhan's wife.

However, it is not yet known when Arhan and Azizah will hold a reception in Bali.

Because currently this player from Blora has to focus on the Indonesian national team which is undergoing TC in Turkey in preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup.