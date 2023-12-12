The CEO Nerazzurri spoke before the Inter-Real Sociedad match

The renewal of Lautaro Martinez is a matter of days. Less than a month. Beppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, explained it before the Champions League match against Real Sociedad speaking to Mediaset and Sky: “The fact that Lautaro said ‘I would sign the renewal tomorrow’ is truly a beautiful declaration of love. He he is a true captain who wants to continue his experience with us. These are important prerequisites for arriving at the extension. I can say that it will be an easy renewal and that it will respect the balance of the group. Whether it arrives at the end of the year or after is not a question problem. In a month? Yes, even sooner I hope. Dealing with a great professional and someone who has Inter in his heart gives us peace of mind.”

INZAGHI AND THURAM

Marotta then spoke about the coach and the French striker: “Inzaghi is giving us great satisfaction with the results he is bringing: he is good and young and can give us other important successes. Would he like to open a cycle at Inter? We know that the coaches, managers and players pass, while the clubs remain. The important thing is to work well: when you work well, you do it for the present and for the future. This is everyone’s objective.” Final on Thuram with compliments for sporting director Ausilio: “Thuram was a great intuition by Piero Ausilio, we supported him and we are all happy with what he is doing. He has great potential and can play an even more important role than he is doing”.