The CEO Nerazzurri at the Gran Gala: “Maradona’s result was the result of an excellent match. The Scudetto? Not just us and Juve in the running”

Francesco Calvi

4 December 2023 (change at 9.40pm) – MILAN

“A strong Inter, which plays well and can count on men of great value, on and off the pitch”. Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta extinguishes the controversy over refereeing after the 3-0 success at Napoli: “Maradona’s result represents the result of an excellent match. The kids are in the midst of a growth journey and are proving to be mature and aware. Napoli may have done their analysis, but I focus on the score and performance.”

No reinforcement

—

Interviewed a few minutes before the start of the Gran Galà del Calcio, Marotta praised the work done so far: “We have an excellent coach and we know that, in the championship as in the Champions League, whoever plays against us will always give their all to try to stop us. Reinforcements in January? I exclude the hypothesis for two reasons. On the one hand we have a complete and competitive squad, on the other the winter window rarely offers market opportunities to take into consideration.”

shield and happy

—

As for the fight for the title, at the moment Inter and Juventus are ahead of everyone: “We must take note of this, we are not hiding and we are aiming for the second star – continued the CEO -. Today the Bianconeri, like us, have a few points advantage. The credit goes above all to Allegri. Watch out, however, for Milan, Naples and Rome. The championship is long and they can still aspire to the final victory.”

