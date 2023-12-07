Our two favorite websites (source: our browser history), namely Marktplaats and Mobile.de, are going to work together!

If there is one type of website we like to look at, it is where cars are offered. In the Netherlands you can go to Marktplaats. But we like to take a look across the border at mobile.de. That is the largest car sales website in Germany. We have already purchased several cars via both Marktplaats and Mobile.de.

So it actually makes a lot of sense that the two will join forces. Mobile and Marktplaats will also offer used cars from car companies on Marktplaats on Mobile.de.

Dutch used cars are extremely popular

Now you may wonder: why would they do that? Well, we’ll tell you that. Dutch used cars are very hot. There are a lot of reasons for that. The cars are generally well maintained, the mileage is consistently recorded (NAP) and the conditions are perfect to give the cars a long life.

We have excellent roads and hardly any mountains. The fuels are of high quality and the climate is mild. So no brine season except for a single day. Add to this that (without the BPM that we have to deal with) the prices are quite favorable.

It is also not unimportant that the Dutch vehicle fleet consists of a relatively large number of economical cars, plug-in hybrids and electric cars. Here, most tax benefits have long since disappeared, but in other countries you can still enjoy tax benefits with such a car.

Transfer from Marktplaats to Mobile

Marktplaats does this in collaboration with Eurostocks. These make the transmission technically possible. There is also a conversion tool, so that Dutch used cars from Marktplaats are advertised at the correct price on mobile. That means the original price without taxes levied on our country by Mother State.

Although the collaboration is a great promotion, it is of course especially interesting for Dutch car companies. It would be really cool if it could be done the other way around. The fact that you can also select German used cars on Marktplaats sounds like music to our ears.

