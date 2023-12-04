After +15.75 in October, the trend continues in November toopositive wave for the motorcycle market, new scooters and mopeds in Italy. For the eleventh consecutive month the new market in Italy sees a increase in registrationsclosing November with +1.78% and 16,784 vehicles sold.

The result of the motorbikes was particularly significant, which grew by 15.26% and registered 7,363 registered units. For the first time in 2023 we will see one downturn in the scooter market (also due to the negative performance of the electricity sector and the comparison with the +43% of November 2022), which loses 3.88% and puts 8,382 vehicles on the road; the situation of mopeds is particularly critical, closing November with 1,039 vehicles registered and a drop of 24.82%. The exhaustion of state incentives paralyzes the electricity market, which closes November with a decline of 63.68% – the worst result of the year – and only 544 vehicles put on the road.

Despite the slowdown in November, the first eleven months of the year show double-digit growth in the two-wheeler market: 327,866 vehicles sold, equal to a growth of 16.07%. The best performance remains that of scooters with 168,942 vehicles registered, equal to an increase of 21.22%; the performance of motorbikes was also excellent, growing by 14.84% and registering 141,031 vehicles; mopeds remain at the bottom with 17,893 units sold, equal to a decline of 11.87%. For electric vehicles, the year also remains in negative territory, with a drop of 21.43% and only 11,083 vehicles put on the road.

On the following pages you will find the analysis of the data by segments and the top 30 vehicles sold in the respective categories.