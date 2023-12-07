Meta has had to face numerous changes in the last two years. The most important have been the reorganization of the company’s internal structure to change an unsustainable labor model based on excessive hiring. This led Meta to be the protagonist of the majority of massive layoffs that occurred in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

Another important challenge that the company has taken on has been to turn the helm on its lonely path towards the metaverse, giving up billions in investments and reorienting its strategy towards the development of its own artificial intelligence. This change of course seems to have concluded because its founder has made a move that has not been seen for more than two years: selling Meta shares.

Since 2021 without touching a stock. Mark Zuckerberg has pocketed about $185 million by selling 682,000 Meta shares during the month of November, according to Bloomberg sources. This movement is the first that its millionaire founder has carried out since the beginning of Meta’s internal restructuring in November 2021.

The event coincides with the highest peak in the valuation of Facebook shares since the company registered its highest historical price in November 2021, and immediately began a precipitous fall in which the company decapitalized $251.3 billion over the course of the year. 2022. During this time, Meta’s prices fell to values ​​that had not occurred since 2015 and 2016.

In 2023, Meta began to regain investor confidence and its shares have returned to prices similar to those of 2021.

After crossing the desert, it’s time to reap benefits. Meta’s commitment to the metaverse took her on a journey through the desert in which the company’s value has suffered. After the change in strategy, Mark Zuckerberg has returned the company to the path of real competitiveness and the response has been a 172% increase in the value of its shares until the end of November.

This impressive revaluation of its shares places Meta once again in the top positions among big tech companies in terms of profitability of its shares, with the only exception of Nvidia, which continues its meteoric rise, driven by the demand for its artificial intelligence chips. . Zuckerberg has taken advantage of this momentum to convert part of his shares into cash through his trust and other entities in charge of channeling impact investments through The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the philanthropic foundation that he created with his wife Priscilla Chan.

Christmas encourages Zuckerberg Chan family’s philanthropy. It is no coincidence that this massive sale of Meta shares by its founder occurs at the end of the year. The co-founder of Facebook had been making these annual movements frequently to inject capital into the philanthropic projects of his foundation, with which they committed to donating 99% of his fortune.

The November stock movement in Mark Zuckerberg’s account has been repeated since Facebook went public in 2012, with the only exception of 2022. The previous one, in 2021, Mark Zuckerberg sold shares worth close to 1 billion dollars that went to philanthropy in causes to promote equality and cure diseases. His personal fortune, valued at $113 billion, has not been affected by the move.

Activities of the Chan Zuckerberg Foundation. Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan founded The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in 2015 as an instrument to invest in health and equality projects. Earlier this year, the foundation committed $250 million to create a biomedical research center in Chicago and New York that uses artificial intelligence to predict DNA strands and prevent congenital diseases.

The foundation also has a political division that acts as a lobby for political pressure on institutions. According to data from Influence Watch, Chan Zuckerberg Advocacy is the political arm of The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which supports political causes in favor of tax increases for the richest, increasing affordable social housing in California and a penal system that advocates for social reintegration. Zuckerberg and his wife have allocated 19 million of the $185 million obtained from the sale of Meta shares to this division.

