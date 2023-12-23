Mark Wahlberg becomes the star of Apple TV+ with his new film, Family Plan.

It was neither Martin Scorsese, nor Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, but Mark Wahlberg who had to reach the Apple TV+ streaming service to blow up all the views on the platform. Well, as Deadline has published, Plan with family It is already the most viewed film in the entire history of the platform.

And from the moment it arrived on the platform it was already pointing out ways, well In the first weekend of its release, it immediately became the most watched thing on the platform. However, in the series category, The Morning Show continues to occupy first place thanks to the arrival of its new season, which has increased its audience by 20%.

A great figure that adds to the many others that are making Apple TV+ executives end the year with a big smile, well The streaming service has increased its subscribers by 42% and has doubled the total hours consumed on its platform compared to next year's figures.

Without a doubt a great year It is mainly due to the high quality of the productions of the apple service, such as the series starring Gary Oldman, Slow Horses, or the most beloved series by Stephen King, Silo, with Rebecca Ferguson.

A historic agreement between streaming and traditional studios

In addition to all this, and unlike other competitors such as Netflix or HBO Max, Apple's streaming platform has managed to reach an agreement with large studios of cinema to respect the time in which the films can be shown in cinemas, at the same time that they will also be available on their platform.

This agreement has been reflected in the premiere of The Assassins of the Moon or Napoleon, although Its most viewed content is a movie starring Mark Wahlberg which has gone directly to the Apple platform.