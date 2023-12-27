The well-known actor from Uncharted, Ted or Family Plan shows that he is in shape, even though he is already 52 years old. He recommends exercising every day, no matter how small.

He has participated in numerous action films in recent years, and recently made a splash with Plan en Familia, the production released on Apple TV. This is Mark Wahlberg, who He is one of the most charismatic actors of the moment.

A year before, we saw him alongside Tom Holland in the first adaptation of Uncharted, a production that met Sony's expectations, and which will have a sequel (the script is already finished).

It may seem that Mark Wahlberg He is younger, but the reality is that he is 52 years old. It doesn't seem that way at all, and the actor is in very good shape.

This is not done by magic, of course. If Mark looks like this it is because of the large amount of time he spends going to the gym. Not so much because of the time he spends there, but because of the consistency.

In an interview with People magazine, Mark Wahlberg He opens up about his exercise routineand recognizes that he is often too lazy to be ''responsible'' in his tasks.

The secret of success is in the work

One might think that if Mark Wahlberg has that body it is because he works on it every day. And it is true, as it is also true that follow your exercise routine to the letterbut more out of responsibility than pleasure.

In the aforementioned interview, the Ted and Uncharted actor acknowledges that he also gets lazy when you have to go to the gym. It's not perfect, far from it.

''I probably feel like this almost every day. But I know what the feeling will be like afterwards. That's hard to overcome,'' admits the 52-year-old actor.

He also states that, at times, He has considered taking a “shortcut” to take care of his body, without dedicating so much time to it. to your exercise routine. But she has finally been able to overcome those moments of doubt.

''If I take shortcuts, I won't be able to give my best. Everything I've done, everything I've been successful at, is achieved by doing the work.''

Be careful, because Mark Wahlberg too has a message for all of ussomething we have also seen with other actors, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger.

''I encourage everyone to exercise, even if it's just for 10 minutes, and you will feel better. You want to live as long as possible. “You want to be able to move and you certainly have to.”

Perhaps many will consider following in the actor's footsteps during these Christmas holidays, and take the opportunity to take care of their body.

Mark Wahlberg's last film was Family Plan, an action comedy ideal to watch this Christmas. It is available on Apple TV, and it will surely entertain you on one of these cold afternoons, with a blanket and sofa.