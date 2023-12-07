Giving interviews, Mark Ruffalo spoke once again giving his stance on how great it would be to have a standalone Incredible Hulk movie.

Of course Hulk is the character that Marvel is most lacking with. We have Echo series, Shang Chi movies, even one by Agatha Harkness, but Since 2008 we have not seen Hulk in his own project outside of the Avengers subplot.

Once again, Mark Ruffalo took the audacity to leave his position on a film by the green giant alone. “It could be great,” Ruffalo declared in an interview para Comic Book, as well as revealing that he has ideas for an Incredible Hulk sequel, but can’t share them.

What will happen to the Hulk character?

Mark Ruffalo, who has played Bruce Banner/Hulk since Marvel Studios’ “The Avengers,” revealed that he was “asked not to comment” on Hulk’s independent future. However, he remained hopeful that one day Disney could “figure it out.” “I think it could be really cool and I’ve been investing a lot in what it could be like to be cool, but I don’t know yet.”added the actor to his statements.

Let us remember that Edward Norton was the first actor to play Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU, appearing in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk.” After that film, the actor was recast, giving free rein to Ruffalo, who took over the character to this day. That’s not all, during the promotion of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” in 2022, Ruffalo told a reporter that he would be open to starring in a World War Hulk adaptation: “Any time they want to do it, I’m here.”

World War Hulk was a major event in Marvel Comics. Continuing with the events of the 2006-07 “Planet Hulk” story, World War Hulk saw the Green Goliath declare war on Earth after the Illuminati accidentally (and indirectly) killed his pregnant wife.

