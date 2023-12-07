Mark Millar, creator of popular comic series such as Kick-Ass, Nemesis, and Jupiter’s Legacy, signs an important agreement with Dark Horse

Mark Millar creator of Millarworld and series such as Wanted & Big Game, Nemesis, Jupiter’s Legacy, The Magic Order or Kick-Ass, has signed a publishing agreement with Dark Horse Comics. The broad publishing partnership will include collections of previously published material from Millarworld. As well as five new series in 2024, including a Nemesis comic series, Nemesis: Rogues’ Gallery and other titles yet to be announced. There will also be new reissues that will collect past series for fans of Millar’s work and lead new fans to discover them.

Cover of Nemesis Rogues Gallery 1

Millar declared a Dark Horse fan

“Can I just say that I’ve been a Dark Horse fan since the beginning. “This has been a decades-long love story that has finally been consummated?” Millar said in a statement Tuesday from the publisher. “I love what Mike (founder of the publishing house) and his team have been doing for years. Many of my friends are there having a great time. I really just wanted to join the party and not just take my huge library with me. “Also committing to several years of really exciting things in the wake of our Big Game crossover event.”

“I’ve admired Mark’s work for years and am very excited to bring his Millarworld of stories to Dark Horse,” Richardson added. “Mark’s world and character building has put him at the forefront of the comics industry and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him and his team to Dark Horse. As a big fan, I am looking forward to seeing what surprises he has in store for us.”

“Beyond this, I’m working hard on the 2025 releases right now, four brand new series that you’ll love,” Millar teased. “This already feels like a partnership made in heaven and now (that) the strikes are over and the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, we can start releasing all the associated shows and movies on Netflix as well. “I’m excited, but this could just be the alcohol.”

The Magic Order the first series to arrive

The collaboration will begin with new trade paperback editions of The Magic Order Volumes 1 and 2 (of 5), the exciting Millarworld fantasy series based on Millar’s upcoming big Netflix live-action series. Mark Millar is joined by artists Olivier Coipel and Dave Stewart in this first volume, and Stuart Immonen, Sunny Gho and David Curiel in the second volume.

Following that release, the entire Nemesis: Reloaded arc will be presented in a single volume with artist Jorge Jiménez and colorist Giovanna Niro. You will also receive a new edition of Dark Horse Night Club Volume 1 with illustrations provided by Juanan Ramirez.

Also available will be Dark Horse Library’s exclusive oversized hardcover Millarworld editions featuring Millar’s limitless worlds and collecting other popular works. The Wanted & Big Game library edition arrives first, with art by JG Jones and Paul Mounts, (Wanted) and Pepe Larraz and Giovanna Niro (Big Game), with library editions of The Ambassadors and The Magic Order and many others that They will be there when they arrive.

what do you think about this news?

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.