Time passes, and nothing lasts forever. Mark Hamill He has been in the world of acting for almost 50 years, and little by little he is closing stages. He already announced a few months ago that He may never play Luke Skywalker again. and has now confirmed that He will not be Batman’s Joker againthe other role idolized by fans.

Actor Mark Hamill achieved universal fame with his role as the innocent and courageous Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, in 1977. It has been the character that has marked his career, and he has played it for 40 years (with some decade of pause in between).

But last summer, he revealed that he would not play the Star Wars hero again: “Well, never say never, but I don’t see any reason to. They have so many stories to tell that they don’t need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that “It’s okay. But that’s enough.”

Mark Hamill doesn’t completely rule it out, but it seems that His time as Luke Skywalker has passed.

Mark Hamill will not be Batman’s Joker again

Another very different case is his role as Batman’s Joker, in several animated series and films, and in video games.

You may not associate it if you see this type of content dubbed into Spanish. But the couple Kevin Conroy as Batman, and Mark Hamill as the Joker, are considered the best actors who have given life to these characters, surpassing the actors in motion pictures. And this is where the problem is.

Conroy and Hamill began voicing these DC characters in the legendary 90s series, Batman: The Animated Series, as well as movies, video games, etc.

They worked together for 30 years, until 2019. But Kevin Conroy passed away in November of last year. And Hamill does not see himself capable of playing the Joker again, with a different actor as Batman.

These days he has been at the Fan EXPO in San Francisco, where he has answered questions from fans. One of them was if he would play the Joker again. Here’s what he responded: “I won’t voice the role unless it’s opposite Kevin Conroy’s Batman.” And he ended with a mythical phrase from the Joker: “Without Batman, crime has no joke.”

It is clear that, For Hamill, his Joker is meaningless without Conroy’s Batman. It’s a much stronger reason than Star Wars. Just because he stops playing the Joker or Luke Skywalker doesn’t mean he’s retiring. He has just finished filming The Life of Chuck, a film adaptation of a Stephen King story.