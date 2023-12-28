Start the engines! The fourth season of El Desafío is very close and we have stopped to talk to one of the eight contestants, Mario Vaquerizo, to ask him how the most challenging contest on television is being prepared.

What has driven the singer to compete in the new edition of El Desafío is his own personality, not wanting to anchor himself in comfort: “Coming to a program like El Desafío meant challenging myself and doing things that I wouldn't do in my day. every day or I would never think what I could do,” he noted.

Despite having already been on the program as a guest, the man from Madrid affirms that it is very different from being a contestant: “The contest always implies a responsibility and brings out your sense of competitiveness,” and he also says that they are going to entertain and enjoy But it is annoying if, due to nerves or a bad night, all the work of the week is not reflected.

Mario Vaquerizo already knew several colleagues from the program. I knew Pilar Rubio from El Hormiguero, where they met as collaborators, and Chenoa has known her since they were little. She knows Santiago Seguro a lot: “He's a friend and I've been lucky enough to be directed by him in one of his films,” she says.

Regarding the rest of his colleagues, the singer explains that he is getting to know them now. “The Challenge is a bit of a cult”: he comments. He explains that they spend a lot of time behind them whispering, creating a climate of camaraderie that he really likes and says: “There is competition, but we are also happy when the rest of our classmates do well.”

Vaquerizo believes that he can contribute the same thing to the program as he does to other contests: being himself and being transparent, with his virtues and defects.

Regarding the question of whether he is afraid of any test, the man from Madrid affirms: “No, I have realized that I am not afraid.” Don't miss the full interview in the video!