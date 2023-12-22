After knowing the expected arrival of the Madrid circuit and the confirmation of the cessation of news, we now bring a small compilation of the news that this mobile application has confirmed today. We talk about Mario Kart Tour and its upcoming content.

Mario Kart Tour

As we can confirm, the game has advanced with the trailer the next seasonFocused on New Year 2024. It is expected to begin next Wednesday.

Here you have the trailer:

The Holiday Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour. Next up is the New Year’s Tour, so let’s ring in the new year! pic.twitter.com/K50wpM7jFk — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) December 22, 2023

