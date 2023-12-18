Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the most successful game on Nintendo Switch and will hardly lose that place. The most curious thing is that it is a title that was originally released on Wii U and that made the generational leap with some improvements. It's almost 10 years since it was first seen and it's time to receive something new in the saga. What can we expect from the next Mario Kart? Keep reading to find out.

There are several features that fans have requested in the Nintendo saga and others that have already been used and are wanted back. Because of this, we wanted to make a list of 10 points that could be seen in Mario Kart 9 o Mario Kart X which would surely go down well with most gamers.

Related video: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Wave 6 Trailer in the Booster Course Pass



1. More characters in the pilot catalog

Let's start with the simplest: it is practically a fact that more playable characters will be added in the next installment. We already saw that with the Booster Course Pass Mario Kart 8 Deluxe included several such as Diddy Kong, Pauline, Petey Piranha and Kamek. However, it is never enough, and it is time to add more familiar faces. The surprise at this point could be that Nintendo follows the path started with Link, from The Legend of Zelda; the Inkling, from Splatoon; or Canela and the villagers, from Animal Crossing and decide to include more characters from other well-known sagas. Is it even crazy to think about some third-party games like Sonic or Pac-Man?

Link, Canela and the Inklings surprised and liked each other

2. More tracks that test our skills

Now let's use our second wild card: more clues. Yes, this is another obvious point that the new Mario Kart will surely add, but perhaps those responsible want to give it something extra. At this point, it is insufficient to see “nice” circuits, but rather some that are a challenge for players. Imagine that, in addition to adding new and remade retro tracks, they are more dynamic and invite you to interact with them in multiple shortcuts and with the possibility of modifying them in some way. We know it has already been done, although it is possible that Nintendo will seek to improve the experience in this way.

Retro tracks can complement new ones

3. More items and unique character items

What would Mario Kart be without the objects in the races? Well, it is precisely the third point that we want to mention. The next game could look at more things to give more variety to the races. However, the novelty could come from Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, in which the characters enjoyed exclusive items of those who took advantage to advance in the competition. Do you remember Bowser's huge shell, Peach's protective heart or Wario's bombs?

Unique items will increase the fun

4. The pairs of drivers seen in Mario Kart: Double Dash!!

Since we are talking about the popular Nintendo GameCube game, there is another feature that is missed and that could return: the 2 characters per kart. Just as seen in Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, the new title could allow a couple to join together to drive and throw objects, something that would help increase the possibilities seen so far in the franchise.

This installment of Mario Kart premiered in 2003

5. Team races

Mario Kart invites you to be the best driver in the Mushroom Kingdom and to be the most talented among your friends and family. However, and although there are some modes that allow you to team up in different activities, fans want to do one in races and without friendly fire. Surely you are one of those who seeks to be in the first places online with your contacts and avoid attacking them (or at least try), although if Nintendo adds this option to the menu officially it will be good news.

Imagine teaming up with your friends to raise your flag high

6. New game modes that increase the possibilities of the title

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe added different game modes that were well used by players, such as Balloon Battle and Piranha Patrol, among others. However, Nintendo will likely want to increase the options in the future and only your imagination will be the limit. Some options may be a racing mode without objects and in which only skill counts, or even another in which your mission is not to reach the goal, but to prevent a specific character from doing so.

Balloon battle is one of the most loved modes

7. A campaign or story

Another point that a sector of the community has wanted over the years is for a Mario Kart game to have history. At first it could be somewhat complicated to put together, although perhaps Nintendo already gave a clue with that kart confrontation seen in Super Mario Bros. The Movie. The main objective would still be to win races, but how about seeing full-speed boss battles, just like Mario, Peach and Donkey Kong did against Bowser's army in the feature film?

Mario Kart would get more emotions with a story

8. Stable online gameplay and better communication between players

There is an issue that continues to be criticized in Mario Kart and in practically all sagas with Nintendo online multiplayer options: servers and communication between players. We know that Switch has some limitations compared to other platforms, but it was still able to do more to improve the online experience of its users. It all depends on what the Nintendo Switch 2 will be capable of, but if we are positive, everything indicates that the community will be able to enjoy a new installment of Mario Kart with stable online play and a more comfortable way to talk to other people within the title, in addition of not needing an application on your cell phone.

Online play in Mario Kart can improve

9. New character voices and more dialogues

This year fans witnessed the departure of Charles Martinet as the voice of Mario in the games to make way for Kevin Afghani. Now, it's time to accept that the next Mario Kart will follow that line and sound different. We could even be facing the first installment of the saga that offers a dubbing complete that covers the script of a campaign.

Is it time to listen to dialogue in Mario Kart?

10. A style similar to Super Mario Bros. Wonder

There are several rumors suggesting that Nintendo is sparing no expense with the new Mario Kart and that “it is one of the most expensive games it has ever put into production.” This suggests that special attention will be paid to elements that could differentiate it from other deliveries. One possibility is that the Nintendo team EPD Production Group 9 and Bandai Namco Studios, who would be responsible for the title, want to give it a touch similar to what was seen in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and let's see a much more animated artistic style full of details.

The game could have a graphic style similar to Mario's latest adventure

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe set a very important record with Nintendo Switch because it sold more than 57 million copies worldwide. However, it is time to turn the page and Nintendo has a very high bar to improve what was seen in that hybrid console game.

We will have to wait at least a couple of years to receive the new installment of the franchise, and we hope that Nintendo surprises the community by proving (again) that Mario Kart is the boss in the genre.

What would you like to see in the new Mario Kart? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News