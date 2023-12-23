This video shows us a great confrontation between Mario and Sonic that fills us with nostalgia.

Mario and Sonic are the biggest icons in the world of video games

If the two most iconic characters in video games faced each other in a robot battle, it would be something incredible and that is exactly the premise of an incredible fanart animation which has surprised platform lovers. It is a duel between Mario and Sonic, the two characters that come from the best platform video games of all time that have marked the history of this genre with their adventures, their worlds and their great personalities.

Now these protagonists have returned to action with a very special animation video, where we see how the two heroes get on some giant robots and launch into an all-out fight. Each one of them uses its distinctive features to try to defeat the other, like Sonic's speed or Mario's powers. The result is a work of art that combines actionhumor and nostalgia, and that pays tribute to these two icons of the world of video games.

This video of Mario and Sonic will fill you with nostalgia

A fan has created an incredible pixelart animation that pits these against each other. two icons in an epic fight for the coins. Nintendo's Mario Bros and SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog are and will always be references in the world of video games. For this reason, many followers They like to compare and confront them to determine which is the best of them. But what this fan has done is take this rivalry to another level, creating a video of 16 and 8 bit animation in the purest style of retro games to pay tribute to these two protagonists.

In this video from the JV GAME BOX YouTube channel, you can see that Mario and Sonic they come into conflict over collecting coins. In this way, Sonic summons a giant robot to eliminate Mario. Just when Sonic takes two lives, Mario finally arrives at his base to build your own giant robot to face Sonic in an epic battle of titans filled with lots of action and incredible animations that They have filled many fans with nostalgia of their games.

The interesting thing about this is that Sonic manages launch a powerful projectile which knocks down Mario's robot and completely destroys it. However, this does not end here, because the video is 30 minutes long and continues with Mario's story where he must rescue Princess Peach, so several worlds of the classic game are seen. During the rest of the video you can see the great adventures that Mario has with his friends and Luigi, in order to stop all the evil that comes their way.

Without a doubt, this it's amazing fanart which pays very good tribute to both Mario Bros and Sonic. If you are a fan of these characters, you can't miss this animation that will make you vibrate with each scene.

