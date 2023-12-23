That's right, Super Mario Advance 2 continues to leave us news decades after its release. This one really surprised us today!

Super Mario Advance 2

This is an unreleased television commercial for Super Mario Advance 2with images of actors dressed as Mario and Luigi running on the beach and swimming in the ocean.

See the actors dressed as Mario and Luigi in a beach setting it surely would have been eye-catching and appealing to fans. These commercials often put a special, creative spin on promoting the games, and a beach scene with iconic Nintendo characters could have been very entertaining! Of course, drying the suits must have been an arduous task…

Unreleased commercial for Super Mario Advance 2, featuring footage of Mario and Luigi mascot suit actors running on a beach and swimming in the ocean. pic.twitter.com/ZlFrLPRaiS — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 22, 2023

