Many talk about it as a great gamble, but to Luca Marini the chance to become an official Honda rider in MotoGP seemed like the opportunity of a lifetime. After the announcement, he himself posted photos on social media showing him as a child riding the minibike wearing a suit in Repsol colours, suggesting that it was almost something written in his destiny.

But it is also something that comes to fruition in the Japanese manufacturer’s most difficult moment in the premier class. If his brother Valentino Rossi “escaped” 20 years ago to give life to his legend, today Marc Marquez did so to get off an uncompetitive RC213V, which in recent years has thrown him too many times.

In this phase, therefore, Honda above all needs an analytical rider, who can give it direction to try to regain competitiveness, as well as speed. And many in the paddock saw the identikit of the ideal candidate in the Marche region: “I’m happy because many people told me exactly this”, said Marini in an interview granted to the Gazzetta dello Sport before saying goodbye to the Mooney VR46 and climbing for the first time on Honda in the Valencia tests. “Today the RC213V is not the best bike, but I want to work with the team and with Honda to bring them back to the top, where they deserve.”

The fact that the Japanese have shown that they strongly want him is demonstrated by the duration of the agreement and this was one of the factors that led him to accept the challenge: “Honda took me into great consideration, as demonstrated by the two-year contract Especially today, changing manufacturers is complicated, you have to take into account ‘wasting’ many races.”

At a certain point in the market there was also a free official Ducati, the second from Prima Pramac Racing, but that was never a concrete option for Luca: “In a satellite team the priority has always been VR46. With Ducati, However, we tried to have official bikes. I feel like a strong rider, I wanted to be on par with Pecco (Bagnaia) and Martin to demonstrate my value on the track.”

Photo by: Dorna

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Just like his brother Valentino at the end of 2003, he leaves the strongest bike on the grid to bet on an “ugly duckling”, although according to the 26-year-old these are two very different situations, given that at that moment the “Doctor” was the The undisputed ace of MotoGP, courted by everyone, and he still has a lot to prove.

Obviously, he asked for advice too, even if it was a special chat, because Valentino is not only his brother, but also a very important figure in his management and the team he raced for until Sunday. “It was… interesting. We talked about it a lot, he’s the first one I called. It’s difficult to talk to him, his role is both head of the managers and of the team, he was torn between recognizing a good opportunity from try to achieve, and know that it would be a shame to lose me.”

Although this season he won two pole positions and six podiums between long races and Sprints, according to the most critics Marini still lived very much in the shadow of his brother, given that he was part of the “family” team. In this new adventure, however, he will have the opportunity to demonstrate that he can manage on his own. “This is a last step that was needed. It’s my project. Going to an official team was my dream and goal. For me it’s a very normal thing. Being Valentino Rossi’s brother doesn’t change anything for me.”

Before his move to the Gresini Racing Ducati, Marquez clearly said that Honda will be able to spend the money it will save by not having to pay his salary on the development of the bike: “I hope so”, concluded Marini. “Honda needs a direction to follow and I hope to be the one to give it to them.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

