Mediaset, Marina Berlusconi venoms against the Engineer: “De Benedetti never got one right”

“Mediaset is not for sale”, it is “solid” and has “clear strategies”. He reiterates it Marina Berlusconi replying to the interview given to Foglio da Carlo De Benedettiin which – are the words of the president of Fininvest – “he says two right things, which – compared to his usual – already seems like a record to me, given that he has never got one right, in business, as well as in politics”.

“It is true that Mediaset it is not for sale, and it is true that I am in love with my father. It couldn't be otherwise, for the great father and the great man he was. It's a shame that everything else is completely up in the air: it's been fifty years now De Benedetti repeats itself like a broken record, denigrating Silvio Berlusconi, which today can no longer even defend itself”, continues Marina Berlusconi for whom De Benedetti “also allows himself to rave about the future of Mediaset and the reasons why we have no intention of putting it up for sale. I want to reassure him: what guides us in our choices for the companies in the group is first of all their solidity, clear strategies, excellent prospects for the future and the fact that (unlike those of the Engineer) they are very well managed “.

“I'm afraid – adds the president of Fininvest – this is precisely the intimate problem of De Benedetti. My father was able to create companies with thousands of jobs, which every year guarantee the State a substantial tax revenue and generate profits for their shareholders. In particular Mediasetmentioned in the interview, is a multinational leader in various European markets, which produces profits, and where many people, starting with my brother Pier Silviothey work with enthusiasm and great passion”.

“De BenedettiInstead, what did he build? It seems to me that he mostly destroyed, unloading his many failures on the community. Or right on our group, with the absurd compensation of almost 500 million, who literally saved him in 2013. For all this I would really like to give him some advice: 'between the little life that remains and the nothingness that looms' (as he says), at least try to speak with a little more respect about our companies, and perhaps take some belated notes on how to run a business”.

“The truth”, continues Marina, “remains the same as always: for most of his long existence, the Engineer did nothing but envy my father. This can be understood, unfortunately, from the acid hatred with which he speaks about him even today, who no longer exists. This is not surprising, considering the great master of style and good manners who Carlo De Benedetti it's always been. His worry, in truth, is that Silvio Berlusconi represents everything he always wanted to be without ever succeeding, as an entrepreneur, as a politician and as a father”, he concludes.

