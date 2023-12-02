“Pile hammer”, is how Roberto Leal has summarized Mariló Montero’s second victory in La Pista against Emilio Doménech. The guest has been insistent and has ended up convincing the presenter. Incidentally, she has surprised him with his most competitive side, telling his rival: “You don’t know how happy it makes me to have beaten you again.”

The song took them on a trip to 1961. After listening to the first fragment, Emilio commented: “This is one of the songs that my father used to play in the car.” However, he could not prevent Mariló’s turn from coming to him, who was clear that it was a twist. What he has been slow to remember is that that same word is precisely in the title.

Mariló celebrated the victory by giving Roberto a dance class. The two presenters have shown how good they are at moving their waists with this rhythm. They have style! To check it out… press play!

The contestants also need a competitive spirit in El Rosco, not only thinking about their rival but also about themselves, to be able to aspire to win the jackpot. On this occasion, Moisés has left his destiny in the hands of Óscar.

An unexpected failure in the first round has changed the Riojan’s strategy. He decided to stand with 21 hits and when his rival had not yet finished her first round. The outcome depends on Oscar’s comeback.