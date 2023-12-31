Despite the painful loss of her only son Julián Figueroa in April due to a sudden heart attack while he was sleeping at home, Maribel Guardia Face life with a smile. Despite the deep pain she has experienced, the actress continues with her work and providing love to her followers.

Recently, she shared photos in an elegant see-through dress that received praise from her nearly 10 million followers. followers on Instagram. In addition, she surprised with Christmas images next to the Christmas tree of her in a bright outfit and during her family getaway in Costa Ricawhere he posed enjoying a shaved ice, receiving more than 20 thousand likes.

Maribel Guardia, despite being in the third stage of her life, retains a spectacular appearance. She has mentioned on several occasions that her good metabolism has helped her stay in shape, exhibiting an enviable figure for women in their 30s.

Maribel Guardia maintains her smile and good attitude despite the great sadness over the death of her son. Since then, she says, she does not know how she has been able to live with “half heart”This is what he confessed in a message dedicated to Julián a few weeks ago, when he had been dead for eight months.

“On a vine of flowers I will climb to the sky, I will bring you your favorite food, and in a cloud of love I will tell you how great and intelligent José Julián is, about the messages of love from all the people who knew you , and how proud I am that your mother chose me. I prefer you not to know that in these 8 months I have learned to live with half of my heart and like when you were a child I am going to eat you with kisses,” she wrote.

On December 12, when he sang to the Virgin of Guadalupe in the Basilica, he starred in a heartbreaking presentation in which he could not contain his tears.

