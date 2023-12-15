With the Mariani CLS you finally don't have those strange bicolor eco wheels. And just a real exhaust.

It's a bit of a shame that the Mercedes-Benz CLS is no longer available. The car was a huge trendsetter a while ago. A four-door coupe based on a luxury E-Class. Where the E-Class was stately and functional, the CLS was slightly sexier and more dynamic. Normally pure nonsense, but in this case it made sense.

The current generation (the C257) has just come to an end. So if you want a new CLS, that is unfortunately no longer possible. You can adjust the CLS slightly to give the car a more modern vibe.

Ludenkar's

Of course you can go to Brabus, Lorinser or Väth, but at Mariani they also fight for the customer's favor. Mariani is an old acquaintance for the better conversions for the Benz Ludenkarren. A big Mercedes with Mariani-Umbau and MAE rims was considered the top of the top for years. A cocaine deal wasn't complete without a ridiculously fat Benz.

Nowadays they are a lot more subdued at Mariani, as evidenced by this decently designed CLS. This black copy has been adjusted on a few points to make it look just that little bit better. The most striking are of course those wheels. Now it's always a matter of taste, but certainly a relief that they are finally not bicolor wheels for optimal rolling resistance. You can choose from 21 inches or even 22 inches. Tip: 21 inches is sufficient.

More power

Instead of the largest possible rims, lower them for a while. At Mariani they can adjust the air suspension for you, so that the car lowers about 2 to 5 centimeters, depending on your taste and preference. The tuner from Kalletal will arrange it for you.

Of course, there is also plenty happening under the hood. Or at least, the effect is more than sufficient. Mariani has a digital power upgrade for both the CLS450 and the CLS53 AMG. The CLS450 goes from 367 hp and 500 Nm to about 415 hp and 600 Nm. With the CLS53 AMG, power and torque increase from 435 hp and 520 Nm to 485 hp and 620 Nm. In addition, the speed limiter has been removed, so you can finally speed on the Autobahn.

Finally, there is also a sports exhaust system. This one looks a bit like the muddy AMGs of 15 years ago. They are four square chutes. Not only do they look terrible, according to Mariani they also sound great. In short, plenty of stuff to treat yourself at Christmas!

This article Mariani CLS is wonderful Ludenkarre first appeared on Ruetir.