The most wonderful time of the year is here! And on Spotify, the creation of Christmas playlists by global users has increased more than 1,400% since the beginning of November.

But that's not all, from the most played Christmas artist in Mexico, Luis Miguel, to the Christmas song most listened to in the country and globally, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, Spotify has all the musical trends of this year.

Christmas favorites 2023. In Mexico the most reproduced artists At this time they are:

1. Luis Miguel

2. Mariah Carey

3. Michael Bublé

4. Wham!

5. Let it be

6. Tatiana

7. Pandora

8. Frank Sinatra

9. Ariana Grande

10. Yuri

While the most streamed Christmas album globally this year is “Christmas” by Michael Bublé, which is also the most streamed Christmas album of all time on Spotify. Globally, the five most streamed Christmas artists are: Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Ariana Grande and Frank Sinatra. Fun fact: Globally, fans on Spotify play more Christmas music on Sundays.

The Christmas carols of the season! With a mix of songs from all eras 50s, 60s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, Christmas songs most reproduced in Mexico are:

1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” de Mariah Carey (1994)

2. “Last Christmas” de Wham! (1984)

3. “Snowman” by Sia (2018)

4. “Santa Claus came to town” by Luis Miguel (2006)

5. “Jingle Bell Rock” de Bobby Helms (1957)

6. “Rocking around the Christmas Tree” de Brenda Lee (1964)

7. “Merry Christmas” by José Feliciano (2001)

8. “Santa tell me” by Ariana Grande (2014)

9. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” de Andy Williams (1963)

10. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” de Michael Bublé (2011)

Classics. When it comes to new Christmas hits (released in the last five years)these songs lead reproductions worldwide:

1. “Merry Christmas” de Ed Sheeran y Elton John

2. “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” de Ariana Grande y Kelly Clarkson

3. “Christmas Tree Farm” de Taylor Swift

4. “Like It’s Christmas” de The Jonas Brothers

5. “Winter Wonderland – Spotify Singles” de Laufey

