Originally from Tepatitlán, Jalisco, María Gonllegos had an inclination towards an artistic career from a very young age. She was Nuestra Belleza Jalisco in 2007, In addition, she also participated in international beauty pageants such as Miss American Continent 2008, where she won, and a year later she began her career in acting.

His training began at the Televisa Artistic Education Center (CEA) and in workshops led by teachers Luis Mandoki, Fernando Piernas and Kennedy Brown, among others. She has participated in different film projects, series, television series and theater that have shaped her artistic career.

In film projects she has participated in films such as: “Josefina”, “Of fleeting loves and eternal passions”, “From woman to woman”, “Twenty-year-old divorced and fantastic” and the most recent; “Presences”, by director Luis Mandoki.

In Theater it has been directed by Antonio Castro, Benjamin Cann, Rene Pereyra, Alonso Iñiguez, Luis Mandoki himself, among others.

“I am very passionate about cinema, I also like series a lot, but there is something about it that I am passionate about. I know that sometimes it is more complex, but I think it is a more direct way to tell stories from another place. “Film narration is different from a series and I really like that,” shares in interview with THE REPORTER.

Furthermore, he highlights that in the film universe, there is more opportunity to work in depth, “because in a series the times are faster, productions need everything to have a (determined) time also in the cinema, but the level of work It is completely different and that makes you work more on your acting depth.”

She points out that in 2008, as Miss American Continent, she began to venture into acting, being surprised because she had not imagined that she would have the skills for this profession.

“After being at the CEA I had many doubts about whether I wanted to be in soap operas, I began to investigate outside and a workshop by Luis Mandoki appeared, I had just seen the film ‘Innocent Voices’ which for me was a great film and I said to myself , ‘I want to learn from him’ and it was where I became most passionate about acting.”

He highlights that the human condition is revealed through films: “Through them you can see how people lived 30 or 40 years ago and the issues that were developed then. As an artist you always seek to leave a mark and I think that for me, at this moment in my life, it is very important to leave a mark. We know that now there are many issues that are being experienced regarding women, inclusion and many things that mark a change in history and that you can see through cinema and that is what I find very interesting.”

The actress is close to releasing new acting projects in the remainder of 2023, hoping to have more opportunities in the cinema which, as she confirms, is the space where she learns the most and where she likes to be the most.

It should be noted that he has developed antagonistic, strong, determined and brave characters, which is why he is always expectant of the new surprises that the performance has in store for him.

His time on television

“Disappeared” (2020). “The queen is me” (2019). “The Bandit” (2019). “The Centaur’s Darling” (2016). “Blue Demon” (2016). “The Woman in the Gale” (2013). “Because of her I am Eva” (2012). “Neither with you nor without you” (2011). “As the saying goes” (2011).

