La Mari de Chambao has an important mission as soon as she arrives at Pasapalabra. First of all, she is already in charge of avoiding the blue team's plenary session on La Pista. Moisés has taken his duel against Óscar thanks to Carlos Baute, while Patricia Montero has got the film of her “historic” duel against Álex Adróver right. However, the couple starred in a kiss that overshadowed the entire ordeal.

La Mari has confronted Yunke with a song from 1983. With the first fragment, the magician has already opted for Mecano. He got it right with the group but not with the song, since his response was Today I can't get up. The guests have gone on a loop with their chorus until they have heard some more music.

It was then that La Mari hit the nail on the head with Ship to Venus. “How wonderful!” exclaimed Roberto Leal. The singer has thus managed to gain three seconds for Oscar's team. Relive this musical moment in the video!