From Córdoba, Mari Carmen and Alejandra arrive in Madrid to compete in The Wheel of Luck. Grandmother and granddaughter were always faithful followers of the program and today they are here to demonstrate their long years as viewers. “I have always seen it when I was little with her,” Alejandra said.

When the young woman signed up her grandmother for the contest, Mari Carmen couldn't believe it. “It's going to be a great experience,” she said, excited. In addition to the excitement of stepping on the set, doing so with her granddaughter is a gift for her.

The relationship they have has always been very special and Alejandra only has words of gratitude for her grandmother. “She is like my second mother,” the young woman warned. With an incredible connection, both arrive ready to give their all in the contest. Press play to see the full interview!