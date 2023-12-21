The MareNostrum 5 supercomputer has already been inaugurated. The largest European investment in a scientific infrastructure in Spain has arrived three years late, mainly due to the pandemic, but it is already here and has managed to sneak into the ten most powerful supercomputers in the world.

Located in the National Supercomputing Center (BSC-CNS) in Barcelona, ​​MareNostrum 5 takes advantage of the facilities of the previous generation but occupies a larger space. It is distributed between the chapel of the Torre Girona and the interior floors of the BSC building.

The scientific jewel of Spain

Mateo Valero, director of the BSC, defends that MareNostrum 5 could have been among the first three fastest supercomputers in the world, but it is not the objective of this project. Even so, the system has a performance of 200 Petaflops and peaks of 314 Petaflops.

The total investment has been 202.8 million euros, about 150 for the installation of the supercomputer and the rest to keep it in operation for about five years. During this time, MareNostrum 5 will help multiple investigations such as the development of AI, the search for treatments for diseases, optimizing the aerodynamics of airplanes or analyzing global warming.

Spain has contributed a total of 70 million euros, the rest comes from Portugal, Turkey and the European Commission.

At the storage level, MareNostrum grows from 15 petabytes to 248 petabytes. A huge amount of storage, equivalent to 1,280 copies of all cataloged books in history. They are distributed in 25 racks with 816 hard drives of 18 TB each. These discs do not stand out for their reading speed; They are slow to access to improve installation consumption.

According to the Green500 list, the MareNostrum 5 is the sixth most efficient supercomputer in the world, ahead of the United States' Frontier, the most powerful.

Although MareNostrum 5 has placed Spain on the map of world supercomputing, the BSC is already working on MareNostrum 6. Traditionally China and the United States have been the kings of supercomputing, with 20.8% and 32.2%. % of systems, respectively. Mateo Valero is proud that the Barcelona supercomputing center is the only one with two entries among the 20 supercomputers of the Top500.

In addition to MareNostrum, Europe has other important supercomputers such as LUMI from Finland and Leonardo from Italy. It will soon be joined by Jupiter, in Germany and the first European of the exascale era.





“These advances must be the norm and not the exception,” explained the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, during the inauguration of MareNostrum 5. A supercomputer up to 17 times larger than its predecessor. Inaugurated in 2004, the National Supercomputing Center of Barcelona already has 600 highly qualified workers and, in addition to the supercomputer, is yet to receive the first quantum computer in Spain.

