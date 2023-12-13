Marco Sørensen has renewed the agreement that binds him to Aston Martin Racing to be an official driver in GT and endurance racing.

The Dane’s signing with the English manufacturer is not a surprise, given that he had already been included in the entry list of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, where he will be in action in the LMGT3 Class.

The development of the new Vantage GT3 Evo and above all the arrival of the Valkyrie Hypercar were the reasons that pushed the 33-year-old to re-sign with the brand with which he has been collaborating since 2015, also because the AMR leaders themselves said they wanted to focus heavily on their official pilots for the 2025 LMH commitment.

“At the end of the summer in my head I was practically certain that I would leave Aston Martin at the end of the season, also because I had two other offers on the table,” Sørensen told Motorsport.com.

“Any driver would be lying if they said they didn’t want to drive the Valkyrie; I would be delighted to be able to race that car, but as there is nothing certain about who will be chosen in the crew, my main attention for now is on the new GT3 and to all the championships that I will be able to compete starting from next year”.

“After the first test I carried out with the new car in September, I felt reassured that AMR will return to being a protagonist on the international scene. After giving up the LMGTE PRO, in the last two or three years, things have been difficult , but now they have changed and I really like the new management with the arrival of the manager Adam Carter.”

“Next year there will be many opportunities to race the new car. My participation in the WEC has been announced, but it will not be my only programme: I can guarantee that in 2024 I will be very busy and will participate in more than 20 races.”

This means that the commitment could also extend on board one of the Vantages fielded by Walkenhorst Motorsport or Comtoyou Racing in the GT World Challenge and other events in this category.

“The new version of the Vantage GT3 represents a significant improvement over the previous model introduced in 2019. The old car was not easy to drive, especially for gentlemen drivers. It was a very specific car, but now we have solved this problem; I would say we hit the mark.”