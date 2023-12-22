Marco Bezzecchi takes stock of his 2023

Marco Bezzecchi's second season in MotoGP ended with a good third place in the riders' championship. During this championship, the centaur of the Mooney VR46 team achieved three victories and seven podiums overall (13 if the Sprint Races are also considered). During a video published on the team's social media profiles, the driver from Rimini wanted to take stock of his 2023.

“My 2023 season was, giving me a grade, 8 out of 10. It was only my second year in the premier class and I was able to do several good races. The last part of the season was very complicated, due to the injuries. I hope, next year, to be able to improve this rating” is the analysis of the centaur from Valentino Rossi's team.

Marco Bezzecchi, thanks to the good results obtained in the first half of the race, managed to stay in the fight for the title with Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. However, thanks to some injuries suffered, in the last third of the season, the rider from Rimini saw his gap from the top go from 44 to 138 points.