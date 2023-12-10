He is 40 years old and has scored in (almost) all the Italian championships. He’s missing two: “And I won’t stop until I succeed.” Julio Cesar, Totti, Sarri, San Siro and a record-breaking career

So, how does it feel just two goals away from a more unique than rare record? “Actually, three have already done the record: Diomedi, Martorella and Godeas…”. (Panic. Frost. Silence). Okay, but then say it… What do we do now, goodbye and thank you? “No, why? I want to do it by the age of 40, they did it later. Mine would be a record for precociousness.” Well done Marchesetti (Mattia by name): with a brilliant intuition he saves the corner kick interview, he who is used to beating corner kicks, like the good right winger he was, a career from C2 to A with trespassing between the amateurs, 22 teams changed (the last one, Crema, is in the third category) and a peculiarity, having scored in all the Italian championships except two: third category, in fact, and second. “And I won’t stop until I succeed: I gave myself this season and the next.”