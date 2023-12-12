Prepare the stillsuit, because Arrakis is going to need all the help possible in the second part of Dune, which boasts a new trailer.

If you are a fan of Science fiction, you’ll be tired of changing the release date of Dune: Part 2 on the calendar. Don’t worry, it hasn’t changed again, this time there is good news about the second part of the movie. Denis Villeneuve.

Warner Bros. Pictures y Legendary Pictures They have just shared the third trailer for the sequel to Dune, where things are about to heat up—even more—on Arrakis.

The rise of the Fremen with their new leader in the making, Paul Atreides, will unleash an unprecedented war on the strategic planet for galactic stability. Frank Herbert described the conflict in detail and Denis Villeneuve is more than willing to bring it to the big screen with the level of quality that the first part already demonstrated in 2021.

Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides leading the cast of Dune: Part 2. He is accompanied by a spectacular cast that includes celebrities such as Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgård, Christopher Walken o Dave Bautista.

Dune: Part 2 has everything ready for our return to Arrakis

If you go to the top of this article, you will find the third trailer for Dune: Part 2, with that unspeakable epic that Denis Villeneuve has been able to give to the adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert.

Paul Atreides’ growth as a character, in addition to his relationship with Chani (Zendaya), takes up a good part of the progress, but time is also dedicated to the princess Irulanal Emperor Shaddam IV and the striking murderer Feyd-Rauthawhich promises to give a lot to talk about with Austin Butler’s performance.

Dune: Part 2 Its release date in Spanish cinemas is set for March 1, 2024.and more than one will count the hours until they can enjoy the movie by Denis Villeneuve in style.